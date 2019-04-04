LIVE FOOTY – Adelaide v Geelong

Join Leigh Matthews, Warren Tredrea, Scott Lucas, Dwayne Russell, Matt Granland and Lawrie Colliver from the Adelaide Oval 6pm.

Geelong assistant coach Corey Enright joined the commentary team prior to the match and discussed what Geelong has done to make their forward line so dangerous.

Adelaide will be looking for their first home win of the season tonight while the Cats will want to capitalise on their good start to 2019 and retain their position on the top of the ladder.

With only a five day break after beating Melbourne, Geelong may struggle to run-out the match. Crows defender Rory Laird cannot afford to have another quiet game as he did against the Swans if they want to transition quickly out of defense and exploit Geelong’s tired legs.

The Cats have not beaten the Crows at the Adelaide Oval in their last three matches.

