LIVE FOOTY – Anzac Day, Essendon v Collingwood

Join Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw, Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Mick Warner and Rohan Connolly from the MCG at 2pm.

Kevin Sheedy joined the commentary team to review the legacy of the Anzac Day clash. Sheedy reflected on the change in attitudes towards the Diggers since the first clash 25 years ago.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview:



Today’s Anzac Day clash is likely to be one of the most important games of the 2019 season and could be crucial to determining who will be genuine premiership contenders when September rolls around.

It has not been since 2002 that an Anzac Day game has been as important to either side with both sides pushing for the top end of the ladder.

A high scoring game is expected with Collingwood beating the Lions last week by 62 points whereas the Bombers have averaged 18 goals in their last three matches.

