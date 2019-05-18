LIVE FOOTY – Collingwood v St Kilda

Leigh Matthews, Daniel Harford, Caroline Wilson, Tim Lane, Tony Leonard and Jacqui Reed from midday.

Collingwood CEO Mark Anderson joined the commentary team earlier and discussed the Adam Goodes documentary, The Final Quarter, Sam Murray and the difficulties and lessons learnt with having a President who is a member of the media.

Political commentator and Collingwood fan, Barry Cassidy joined the team prior to the game today. Barry previewed the Federal Election and reflected on Bob Hawke’s legacy.

Collingwood will be looking to maintain their ladder pressure on Geelong whereas St Kilda will be hoping to break a three-match losing streak.

Last week Collingwood were at the times vulnerable to Carlton’s pressure but managed to get away with the win but the injury-plagued Saints could not keep with the Eagles and lost by 18 points.

When they last met the Pies won by 28 points with Jordan De Goey kicking a career best six goals.

