LIVE FOOTY – Essendon v St Kilda

Essendon will be looking to get their first win of the season against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium. In round one the Bombers were blown away by 72 points against the Giants.

Both sides are going into their tie with injury plagued squads. The Bombers are without Hooker, Stringer and Danniher whereas the Saints are still waiting on Hannebery, Carlisle and McCartin.

The Saints were less than convincing when they beat the Gold Coast Suns last week and Alan Richardson will be expecting the best from Josh Bruce to seal his second win of the season

Last time they met Essedon won by 43 points.

Join Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson, Tim Lane, Tony Leonard and Jacqui Reed from Marvel Stadium at 3pm.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball