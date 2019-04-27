LIVE FOOTY – Gold Coast Suns v Brisbane Lions

Join Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Daniel Harford, Matt Granland, Shane McInnes and Peter Psaltis from midday.

Brisbane will travel south to visit their southern neighbors in the 17th QClash this afternoon with both sides needing to win to get into the top eight.

It was a fiery encounter last time they met after Lions defender Nick Robertson labeled the Suns “soft” in a midweek interview on Macquarie Sports Radio. The Lions managed to get away with a narrow four-point win in a scrappy game at Metricon and Dayne Beams was awarded the Marcus Ashcroft Medal.

The Touk Miller and Dayne Zorko rivalry is expected to continue with Suns coach Stuart Dew believing the pair will likely find each other on the field.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball