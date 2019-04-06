LIVE FOOTY – GWS v Richmond

Join Bruce Eva, Nick Butler and Scott Lucas from 4.30pm.

In a seesawing game, GWS have entered the major break 15 points ahead. The Giants were dominate in the second term kicking one goals to the Tigers one. Listen to the commentary team discuss what Richmond need to do to get back in the game.

Click PLAY to listen to the halftime wrap:



GWS and Richmond will be looking to bounce back after both teams lost in round 2. Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin were unusually quiet last week against the Pies but are expected to both have big impacts this afternoon.

GWS will be looking to make the most out of an under strength and out-of-form Richmond who are now without Riewoldt, Rance and Houli. Shane Mumford will be making his debut in the ruck after retiring and then serving the club’s suspension.

Last time they met it was a thriller with GWS winning by 2 points.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball