LIVE FOOTY: Melbourne v Port Adelaide from the MCG
- Join Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson, Tim Lane, Tony Leonard and Jacqui Reed live from midday.
The commentary team discuss the first half of the Demons v Power with Port Adelaide entering the major break leading by 3 points.
Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin spoke with the commentary team prior to the the Demons opening game against Port Adelaide. Goodwin gave an update on Jordan Lewis’ return.
The program kickstarted with an interview with Geelong ruckman Rhys Stanley, who earned three of five votes from Lloydy for his job on Collingwood gun Brodie Grundy last night.
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here