LIVE FOOTY! St Kilda v. Carlton

Carlton head back to familiar territory to take on St Kilda this Sunday at Marvel Stadium.

The Blues really need a chance to redeem themselves after a terrible run of inconsistent weeks, particularly last week’s loss to GWS.

Carlton will need to look at this weekend’s clash with the Saints as an opportunity to return to form.

St Kilda are also desperate to prove themselves for the season.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball