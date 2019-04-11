LIVE NOW: Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG

Melbourne Football Club have announced two late changes to the playing team.

Jay Lockhart is out due to back soreness and Neville Jetta due to a knee complaint.

The injured pair will be replaced by Marty Hore and Charlie Spargo, coming off a jaw injury, as the Dee’s try to get a win on the board against the Swans at the SCG.

Join Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel, Matt Granland, Dwayne Russell and Rohan Connolly live from the SCG at 6pm.

Round 4 kicks off in Sydney tonight when the Swans take on the Dees.

Sydney is coming off a good win against the Blues last week but lost Jarrad McVeigh and Will Hayward to injury. Melbourne are ranked third for inside 50s but without McVeigh and veteran defender Heath Grundy, Sydney may struggle to contain the Dees.

Melbourne needs to win tonight if they are to have any hope in salvaging their 2019 season. The Dees were considered premiership contenders but after losing the opening three games many are prepared to write the Dees off if they can’t snatch a victory tonight.

The quality SCG turf will be under the spotlight tonight after Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat blamed the uneven surface for causing Terry Antonis’s knee injury. John Longmire has backed talks for the SCG to install drop-in pitches to level out the turf but the AFL are assured the field is safe to play on.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

