World number 99 Katie Boulter joined Darren James and Shane McInnes live at Kooyong ahead of her tilt at the Australian Open next week.

“It’s beautiful out here,” she said of Kooyong.

“Grass skills, obviously being from England, are pretty special to me.”

The 22-year-old became the 32nd British player to crack the Top 100 in October last year.