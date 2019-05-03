LIVE NOW: Collingwood v. Port Adelaide

Join Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw, Mick Warner and on the boundary, Tom Morris.

The Pies will make their first appearance at Marvel Stadium this season to take on Port Adelaide.

With plenty of discussion surrounding the reemergence of Port’s heritage prison bar jumper, will tonights match declare the true winner of the stripe.

For Power, Karl Amon has been named in the 22 in place of Robbie Gray following a hand injury.

Co-captian Tom Jonas remains out from last weeks clash with the Roos and will not face the Pies tonight.

There have been no late changes.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball