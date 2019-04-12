LIVE NOW: Collingwood v. Western Bulldogs

After taking a hit from reigning premiers last round, Collingwood will be chasing a win to level out to a 2-2.

With an unexpected loss to Gold Coast the Bulldogs will want to put another win on the board, but it will be a tough gig facing the Pies on home turf at the G.

The clash will see the return of star defender Jason Johannisen who returns off the back of an ankle injury. Defender Lewis Young was omitted for his place.

Chris Mayne will play his 200th game and Troy Dickson hits 100th.

Join Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw and on boundary Tom Morris for all the action LIVE from the MCG

