LIVE NOW: Essendon v. Fremantle

Fremantle will take on Essendon in their first Melbourne game this season at Marvel Stadium.

Essendon are on the back of a three-game losing streak and a win could keep them within reach of a top eight finish.

The Bomber’s loose Orazio Fantasia and Devon Smith who are out with injury.

Joe Daniher will return from a weeks rest and Mark Begley’s will play his first AFL match since Anzac Day last year when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

For Freo, Travis Colyer and defender Ryan Nyhuis, have been omitted.

Connor Blakely and Taylin Duman return to the side.

