LIVE NOW: Geelong v. Essendon at the MCG

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and on the boundary, Mick Warner.

It’s country round at the G as the two rivals go head-to-head.

Essendon had an uneasy start to the season, however have come back to prove they are a top side. A win today will cement this progress and perhaps a win will rectify last weeks narrow loss to Collingwood on ANZAC day.

A win for the Cats will cushion their spot at the top of the ladder, giving them the upper hand into round 8.

Two late changes ahead of the clash.

Orazia Fantasia is OUT with illness, Kyle Langford is IN for Essendon.

Zac Tuohy is OUT for Geelong, with Zach Guthrie IN.

