LIVE NOW: Hawthorn v. Carlton in Tasmania

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Mick Warner, Matthew Richardson and Cameron Ling LIVE from Tasmania.

Carlton have made the trip down to Tasmania to take on Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium for the Campbell Cup.

Coming off the back a 44-point victory over the Bulldogs, the Blues will be eager to keep their momentum rolling and put another win on their ledger.

There is one late change with Charlie Curnow out and David Cunningham in.

Curnow was unable to prove his fitness due to soreness from knee bruising. The club will monitor him over the coming weeks.

