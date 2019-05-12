Hawks out-wit, out-last and out-play the Giants

Against the odds Hawthorn have defeat GWS Giants in today’s Mothers Day clash.

Hawthorn controlled the game from start to finish and there was no denying they were the worthy winners.

Whilst it was a great win for the Hawks, numbers dwindled with the lowest crowd since 2004. Only 14,636 supporters rocked up to watch the brown and gold triumph.

Halftime and the underdogs have shocked the crowds as they lead by seven points.

The Giants are struggling to change the run of play, as Hawthorn dominate in every sense.

Listen as our commentary team dissect they first half and look ahead to the second half.

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and on the boundary, Mick Warner.

The Giants have proved they are one of the strongest sides in the competition. Winning five of their last six games, they sit comfortably in the top four.

But Hawthorn will be hungry for a win if they want any hope of making the finals series. They come off three losses from their last four games.

James Frawley makes his return after three weeks on the sideline with a hamstring injury

There has been one late change as Isaac Smith is withdrawn from the side with a sore foot, Harry Morrison is set to replace the wingman.

Hawks assistant coach, Darren Glass, joined the boys to discuss the lead up to the match without crowd favourite Roughy.

The team also chat to Giants CEO, Dave Matthews, who is keen to put to rest rumours about players jumping ship to victorian clubs.

