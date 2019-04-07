North yet to win as Hawks dominate at the G

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and on the boundary Rohan Connolly.

Hawthorn had a late resurgence and defeat North Melbourne at the MCG, taking the Kangaroos down by 16 points.

Luke Bruest and Chad Wingard were key players for Hawthorn, Bruest with 5 goals and Wingard on 3.

North Melbourne put pressure on in the first half, but failed to stay consistent to the final term. Heading into round four winless.

Halftime at the G and North Melbourne take the lead by 9 points. Listen as our commentary team discuss the first half.

Our commentary team run you through the game ahead and give you their thoughts on the week that’s been. We spoke to Hawthorn Assistant coach Sam Mitchell.

