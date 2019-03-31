The Dogs make a huge comeback and defeat the Hawks

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner for all the action at the G.

The Bulldogs made an unthinkable comeback in the final quarter pushing through nine goals.

Hawthorn seemed to dominate for the first three quarters but dropped the ball late in the match.

Schache and Dickson each booted four for the Dog, causing an final siren upset at the G.

What a match. The Dogs have had a sniff at victory listen as our team wrap up the match.

Halftime at the G and it could be anyone’s game. Listen to what our team had to say in the main break.

Our commentary team discuss the game ahead and have a chat to injured Bulldogs star Jason Johannisen.

