LIVE NOW: Melbourne v. Essendon the crucial clash

1 hour ago
3AW Football
  • Join Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Matthew Lloyd, Jimmy Bartel, Mick Warner and on boundary Tom Morris.

Tension is building at the G as the Melbourne and Essendon go head-to-head in a must win match.

Both teams sit 0-2 meaning one team will put their first win on the board and the other will be left at the bottom of the ladder.

Make sure you join us to hear all the action LIVE on 3AW.

 

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

