St Kilda march all over Melbourne at the MCG

4 hours ago
3AW Football
  • Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Jimmy Bartel, Leigh Matthews and on the boundary, Jacqui Reed LIVE from the MCG.

The Saints have done it.

They temporarily sit on top of the ladder after a 40-point win over a rather flat Demons side.

Listen as our commentary team break down the match and run through the top votes. Blake Acres joined the boys from the rooms to celebrate the win.

Halftime and it is not looking too good for the Demons. Listen as the boys run through why they are so slow to the ball.

A quick preview from our commentary team of what to expect from this afternoons match.

