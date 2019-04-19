LIVE NOW: North Melbourne v. Essendon Good Friday Footy

Join Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Tony Shaw, Matthew Lloyd, Mick Warner and on the boundary, Tom Morris.

After last weeks win North Melbourne will be looking to continue their momentum and secure another 4 points. A back-to-back win could give them a much needed boost after a slow start to the season.

Essendon have proved they could be a top-eight team after shaking their dismal start to the season and putting to rest whispers of Worsfold’s coaching abilities. A win today will put them ahead in the win-loss ledger.

News early today from the Bombers saw that Joe Daniher was a shock late inclusion into Essendon’s top 22.

Daniher will replace Zac Clarke in the side against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium this afternoon.

The 25-year-old has not played since round seven of the 2018 season and was listed to play full-forward in their VFL side.

AFL have since released they will be issuing Essendon a financial sanction for including a player listed outside the selected list on match day.

