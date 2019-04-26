LIVE NOW: Port Adelaide v. North Melbourne

LATE OUT: There have been two late changes for tonight’s match at Adelaide Oval.

North Melbourne’s Shaun Higgins is out due to illness and has been replaced by Nathan Hrovat.

Powers Tom Jonas has been replaced by Jarrod Lienert.

Join Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Tony Shaw, Jimmy Bartel and on the boundary, Lawrie Colliver LIVE from Adelaide Oval.

North have had a rocky start to the season and struggled to even the ledger, sitting 1-4 as they head into round 6.

There’s been plenty of talk surrounding North’s performance with ex-player Wayne Carey even labelling the side as irrelevant.

Last time the two teams met, Power walked away with a 33-point win, could we see a similar result tonight?

