Tigers take a convincing win over the Hawks

Full time and the Tigers defeat Hawthorn by 36 points in a solid win at the G.

It was a fast pace game with a high disposal rate that saw Richmond excel.

LINGY’S VOTES:

5. Dustin Martin

4. Josh Caddy

3. Bashar Houli

2. Brandon Ellis

1. Dion Prestia.

Richmond have taken full control of the first half of footy, they lead Hawthorn by 16 points.

Dusty has dominated the ground showing hints of his 2017 form and booting two integral goals for the side.

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and on the boundary, Mick Warner LIVE from the MCG.

The Tigers have proved they won’t let their long injury list get in the way of their season, with a new breed of young guns boosting their side for a few wins.

Hawthorn come off the back of a win over GWS, a second win would give them their first set of consecutive wins this season.

For Hawthorn, James Framley is OUT due to reported hamstring tightness, Conor Glass will take his spot in the 22.

Richmond have no late changes.

It was a big pre game show with Damien Hardwick and Jeff Kennett joining our commentary team in the box.

