3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE NOW: Richmond v. Sydney Swans

3 hours ago
3AW Football
  • Join Matt Granland, Bruce Eva, Daniel Harford, Scott Cummings and on the boundary, Rohan Connolly

Halftime at Marvel and Richmond are in command. Listen to what the team had to say at halftime.

Click PLAY to listen 

Listen as our commentary team run you through a quick preview of the match ahead at Marvel Stadium.

Click PLAY to listen

 

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

3AW Football
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332