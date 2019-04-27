LIVE NOW: St Kilda v. Adelaide Crows

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Scott Cummings, Scott Lucas and the boundary, Rohan Connolly LIVE from Marvel Stadium from 4.30pm.

St Kilda have been the biggest surprise to come out of the 2019 premiership season pulling out four wins to one loss.

However with Eddie Betts on fire in recent rounds, the Saints might just feel the pressure from the flag favourites.

St Kilda have announced one late change, Rowan Marshall will be out due to illness. He’ll be replaced by Billy Longer.

For the Crows, Jordan Gallucci has been penciled into the 22 after Bryce Gibbs was ruled out with a bout of gastro.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

