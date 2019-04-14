LIVE NOW: St Kilda v. Hawthorn

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and on the Boundary: Rohan Connolly LIVE from Marvel Stadium.

Saints have announced a big late change with Captain Jarryn Geary OUT with a virus and Ben Paton in.

Also, Hawthorn have announced a late change to their side with Jaeger O’Meara OUT for today’s clash, he will be replaced by Daniel Howe.

O’Meara was unable to prove his fitness after suffering a corked hip in Hawthorn’s round 3 win.

Hawthorn have assured it is only a minor issue but are taking a cautious approach and are confident he will be back next week.

Having started the season 2-1 the Saints will be hungry to continue their momentum and prove they are worth watching.

Or do the Hawks simply have a better game play at moment?

Join us for all the action LIVE at Marvel Stadium.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

