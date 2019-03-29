LIVE NOW: Sydney Swans v. Adelaide Crows at the SCG

Join Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Paul Roos, Jimmy Bartel and Mick Warner as we cover all the action live from the SCG.

Will the Swans benefit from home advantage, or will the the Crows fight to take the win?

It’s half-time at the SCG and the Crows sit in front by just a kick. Have a listen as the commentary team dissect the first-half.

Click PLAY below to listen

Our commentary team spoke to Daniel Menzel, injured Sydney Swans recruit in the box before the match.

Click PLAY below to listen

Want to know what the commentary team are thinking ahead of tonight’s game. The boys discuss hits behind the ball, how the game looks without runners and Friday night start times.

Click PLAY below to listen

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball