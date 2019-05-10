LIVE NOW: Sydney Swans v. Essendon

Join Dwayne Russell, Matt Granland, Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw and before the game, Mick Warner.

Half-time in Sydney as the visitors hold the lead by only one point in the tense match.

Listen as the boys discuss the game so far and run through the players to watch.

Sitting at the bottom of the ladder after seven rounds and one win, the Swans might not be hopefuls for finals, but a win against the Bombers might pump some life into their season.

The Bombers come off the back of a five-day break after a loss to Geelong last week.

Joe Daniher remains out this week as Worsfold takes cautious approach sidelining the star forward to avoid any risks.

Fantasia will also return after two weeks out due to illness.

Defender Colin O’Riordan finds his spot in the 22 to replace the injured Harry Cunningham who could miss the next six to eight weeks with an adductor injury.

Listen as commentary team take you through the latest in AFL news live from the SCG, where they chat to Swan’s John Longmire and Essendon’s Mark Harvey.

