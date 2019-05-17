LIVE NOW: West Coast Eagles v. Melbourne

Join Dwayne Russell, Matthew Lloyd, Paul Roos and Mick Warner for the match preview, before crossing to Perth for all the action LIVE from Optus Stadium

History could repeat itself tonight as the side that ended Melbourne’s 2018 campaign may possibly do the same in 2019.

Melbourne has struggled this season, and, despite a narrow one-point victory over the Giants last week, are regarded as one the bottom sides of the league.

If the Dees slip to 3-6 their hopes of making the finals will dwindle drastically.

Since 2000 only 16 percent of teams with a 3-6 ledger have played a final.

Rioli will make his much anticipated return for West Coast after suffering a stress-related foot injury, which had him sidelined for the beginning of 2019.

The young red head, Oskar Baker, will make his debut for the Dees.

Baker was pick 48 in the 2017 draft and comes in off the back of two good games with Casey, scoring two goals in each match.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

