LIVE NOW: Western Bulldogs v. Richmond

Join Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Matthew Lloyd, Daniel Harford, Rohan Connolly (Pre Game) and on the boundary, Scott Cummings.

The Tigers are the comfortable favourites as they head to Marvel Stadium to take on the Doggies.

Richmond will be without reliable backman David Astbury, due to a rolled ankle suffered in the ANZAC eve match last round.

Youngsters Shai Bolton and the speedy Connor Menadue will make their way into the Tiger side.

The Bulldogs go in with an unchanged team despite coming off a loss in the west to the Dockers.

Tonight will be the first time Sam Lloyd will face his ex-teammates and will be hungry to put the third win on the board for the doggies.

Tune in to hear all the action LIVE from Marvel Stadium.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

