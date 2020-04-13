‘Living a nightmare’: A woman’s message for those showing contempt for COVID-19

A woman says her family is “living a nightmare” after her father-in-law was left fighting for life due to COVID-19.

An understandably emotional Patricia rang 3AW Drive on Monday, shattered with the attitude she felt many Victorian currently held about the illness and government restrictions.

“It is a living nightmare,” she said.

“And you people out there who don’t think this is real, it hasn’t touched you, you may think you’re invincible, well, you’re not.

“Unfortunately, my father-in-law thought he was.”

Patricia told Heidi Murphy the family was not allowed to visit the man at Sunshine Hospital and were currently preparing how they’d hold his funeral, given the government restrictions.

Alarmingly, Patricia said it still wasn’t known how the 84-year-old contracted the illness.

