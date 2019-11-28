3AW
Livinia Nixon shows herself to be a summer facts factory!

34 mins ago
3aw afternoons

9 News weather reporter Livinia Nixon joined Denis Walter in studio on Thursday.

And she quickly showed herself to be a summer facts factory!

Livinia said Melbourne was in for a hotter and drier summer than normal this year, but we’re set for the coldest start to summer in 32 years.

We’re in for a top of just 15 degrees on the first day of summer.

“It hasn’t been this cold to start summer for 32 years,” she said.

Snow is expected to fall down to 1000 metres.

Livinia said Australia was so dry because of a delayed start to India’s monsoon season.

Click PLAY below to hear Livinia with Denis!

