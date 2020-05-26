COVID-19 latest: Melbourne aged care cluster grows, 30-year-old Queensland man dead

(Image: Google Maps)

Another eight Victorians have tested positive to COVID-19 overnight, bringing the state tally to 1618.

Two of today’s new cases are staff at Lynden Aged Care in Camberwell, bringing the total number of cases linked to the nursing home to three.

A resident at the aged care home tested positive to coronavirus last week.

In a statement to staff and residents today, Lynden Aged Care said the staff who tested positive to COVID-19 have not been identified as close contacts of the original case.

There are no other suspected cases among residents at the facility, and staff testing is underway.

Another four new Victorian cases were detected via routine testing yesterday, and the source of one case is under investigation.

One further case is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man from the small mining town of Blackwater, in central Queensland, has died from COVID-19.

The man had been unwell for some time, but was not tested for coronavirus until after his death.

His partner is now showing symptoms of COVID-19 and has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital.