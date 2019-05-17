Lloydy says Kelly is now ‘worth more’ than Shiel in a trade

AFL great Matthew Lloyd says Tim Kelly is a “better player” than Dylan Shiel and Geelong need to ask for “more than the two first rounders” GWS got, in the likelihood of a trade.

Lloyd said on 3AW’s match preview that he believed the Cat was on his way home.

Last year West Coast threw offers on the table for two second round picks, but Lloydy says this year he has proven he is worth much more.

“The way he’s playing, he’s a much more damaging and influential player than Dylan Shiel,” said Lloyd.

“He’s proven for a season and half he has been consistent.

“(Kelly was) second in the best and fairest last year and may as well be top three or four in the Brownlow this year if (the season) was to be stopped now.”

So what’s he worth?

Lloydy says if the WA sides can’t come up with two first round picks, Andrew Gaff or Jack Petruccelle could be an option.

Other names thrown around were Adam Cerra and Andrew Brayshaw.

