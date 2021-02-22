Lloydy’s ‘February flyers’ predicted for breakout seasons

3AW Football commentator Matthew Lloyd has picked out a handful of players he’s predicting big things from in season 2021.

Bulldogs key forward Aaron Naughton

“I was at a function and a Western Bulldogs players was there … He said Aaron Naughton in training has been unstoppable … They said in one of the games he played (he had) in three quarters of footy 24 disposals, fourteen marks and kicked five goals, and took a mark that they believe, would have been mark of the year. It’s exciting.”

Carlton key forward Harry McKay and ‘small forward’ Zac Fisher

“Another key forward who kicked five goals for Carlton last week was Harry Mckay. They cry out for a small forward at Carlton, and I’m told Zac Fisher has been told ‘your a small forward’ and he has had a wonderful preseason. Zac Fisher, at the feet, has been looking dangerous and as a lively forward as they’ve had in a long, long time.”

North Melbourne key forward Nick Larkey

“Nick Larkey is going really well, his combination with Zurhaar is exciting people and Jaidyn Stephenson, they are really happy with, through the midfield though. And look out for a wingman, Bailey Scott.”

Saints midfielder Jack Sinclair

“Fitter than he’s ever been, he’s getting higher up the field and is kicking goals, so he’s become sort of an extra mid/forward with the way he’s going.”

Young Bomber Nik Cox

“Pencil him in to play on a wing this year, round 1, and then develop into a key position players.”

Suns midfielders Noah Anderson and Will Brodie

“Anderson no surprise there, Ainsworth is flying, and Will brody, they say, has turned, and is ready to play and play from the start … He’s one that they reckon has been a real change in him, and ready to go.”

