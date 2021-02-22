3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Lloydy’s ‘February flyers’ predicted..

Lloydy’s ‘February flyers’ predicted for breakout seasons

11 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for Lloydy’s ‘February flyers’ predicted for breakout seasons

3AW Football commentator Matthew Lloyd has picked out a handful of players he’s predicting big things from in season 2021.

Bulldogs key forward Aaron Naughton
“I was at a function and a Western Bulldogs players was there … He said Aaron Naughton in training has been unstoppable … They said in one of the games he played (he had) in three quarters of footy 24 disposals, fourteen marks and kicked five goals, and took a mark that they believe, would have been mark of the year. It’s exciting.”

Carlton key forward Harry McKay and ‘small forward’ Zac Fisher
“Another key forward who kicked five goals for Carlton last week was Harry Mckay. They cry out for a small forward at Carlton, and I’m told Zac Fisher has been told ‘your a small forward’ and he has had a wonderful preseason. Zac Fisher, at the feet, has been looking dangerous and as a lively forward as they’ve had in a long, long time.”

North Melbourne key forward Nick Larkey
“Nick Larkey is going really well, his combination with Zurhaar is exciting people and Jaidyn Stephenson, they are really happy with, through the midfield though. And look out for a wingman, Bailey Scott.”

Saints midfielder Jack Sinclair
“Fitter than he’s ever been, he’s getting higher up the field and is kicking goals, so he’s become sort of an extra mid/forward with the way he’s going.”

Young Bomber Nik Cox
“Pencil him in to play on a wing this year, round 1, and then develop into a key position players.”

Suns midfielders Noah Anderson and Will Brodie
“Anderson no surprise there, Ainsworth is flying, and Will brody, they say, has turned, and is ready to play and play from the start … He’s one that they reckon has been a real change in him, and ready to go.”

Click PLAY to hear the prediction below

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332