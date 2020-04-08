3AW
Push for Great Ocean Rd roadblocks for Easter weekend

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Roadblocks will be set up on the Great Ocean Road if a radical plan is put in place aimed at stopping holiday-makers from spreading the coronavirus over Easter.

Victorian senator Sarah Henderson is calling on the police to be out in force this long weekend, stopping motorist heading to the coast.

The former local MP for Corangamite told Ross and John locals don’t want a repeat of the hoards of people who flocked to Point Addis, near Anglesea, a two weeks ago.

Senator Henderson says the message is very clear: “Stay away.”

“Two weekends ago we saw a terrible situation where thousands of people headed down the Great Ocean Road, they weren’t following the rules,” she said.

“Local doctors are already under pressure, supermarkets are under pressure.

“We can’t afford to put our coastal communities at risk.

“I think the roadblocks are necessary, because I think some people will head down to the Great Ocean Road, and I think that’s not on.”

Click PLAY to hear more

