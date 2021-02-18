Local residents push back against council plan to remove ‘iconic’ rocket

The City of Boroondara has announced it will be removing an iconic rocket from Central Gardens playground, also known as rocket park, in Hawthorn.

The council’s proposal will see the steel frame removed as part of a playground replacement program.

Hawthorn resident Simon Gannon says there’s no reason to remove the structure that has been enjoyed by generations of locals.

“It fires up the imagination,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Some of the comments I’ve got back say ‘I’ve had my children and my grand-children play on this with no injuries’ and speaking from my own experience my three-year-old has really taken up to climbing up there as quick as a flash and back down again.

Mr Gannon said the council seem determined to either remove it or significantly alter it and has launched a petition opposing the decision.

“(The council) claim it’s to do with not meeting current playground standards, but they haven’t said why.”

The change.org petition currently has just under 4000 signatures

