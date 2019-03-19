Locals fed up with crude graffiti targeting the mother of Eurydice memorial vandal

THE RUMOUR FILE

The mother of the man who defaced the memorial of murdered comedian Eurydice Dixon has been targeted by crude graffiti.

The Rumour File was told male genitalia had been painted on the fence of a Templestowe home with the message “for Andy Nolch”, who was found guilty of criminal damage after painting similarly crude graffiti at the site of Ms Dixon’s death in Carlton’s Princes Park last year.

3AW Breakfast was told the graffiti has been covered and re-painted three times this week alone.

Nolch later confirmed to 3AW that his mother lives at the property.

Locals, who do not know Nolch, have told Ross and John that they are sick of the offensive paint.