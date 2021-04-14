3AW
Local sporting club’s existence no longer under threat

11 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Local sporting club’s existence no longer under threat

After local backlash, the State government has decided not to convert the Canterbury Cricket Ground into a concrete car park during level crossing removal work.

AFL Legend and long time member of Canterbury Cricket Club, Francis Bourke, told Tom Elliott it was a “huge relief” to the community.

“We would have been in danger of losing our players,” he said.

“After all the main reason to be part of our club would be to play cricket.

“It would’ve meant they would have gone and played somewhere else.

“We have it in writing that they won’t use our cricket ground so I guess it is locked in.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

Tom Elliott
News
