Lockdown blues: Mike Brady pens COVID-19 isolation song

Iconic Australian musician Mike Brady has shared a new song with an important message from self-isolation.

Brady has been self-isolating for three weeks as a precaution after coming in contact with someone who was exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Yesterday, while isolating in Lorne, he penned a song — titled Lockdown Blues — about his time alone.

“There’s a bit of a serious issue to it, I mean, it is really important,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It’s not being adhered to properly and I thought, well sometimes you can use a little bit of humour to get a message across, and that’s the reason why I did it.”

