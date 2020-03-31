3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lockdown blues: Mike Brady pens..

Lockdown blues: Mike Brady pens COVID-19 isolation song

37 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Iconic Australian musician Mike Brady has shared a new song with an important message from self-isolation.

Brady has been self-isolating for three weeks as a precaution after coming in contact with someone who was exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Yesterday, while isolating in Lorne, he penned a song — titled Lockdown Blues — about his time alone.

“There’s a bit of a serious issue to it, I mean, it is really important,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It’s not being adhered to properly and I thought, well sometimes you can use a little bit of humour to get a message across, and that’s the reason why I did it.”

Press PLAY below for Mike Brady’s lockdown track.

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.