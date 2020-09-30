Lockdown causing ‘psychological carnage’ for Victoria’s youth

Australia’s most prominent child psychologist says the Victorian government must end the “psychological carnage” being inflicted on the state’s youth and immediately.

He said the harm being caused by the strict lockdown due to COVID-19 was now outweighing the positives.

“We cannot allow this to continue,” Dr Michael Carr-Gregg said on 3AW.

“The psychological carnage that is being wreaked is beyond belief.

“We have to do something. Now.”

He said children needed to return to school.

“Remember, before coronavirus, one-in-four of these kids had some sort of psychological problem,” Dr Carr-Gregg explained.

“I’ve never seen so many kids come in on anti-depressants.

“The medication rate seems to have gone through the roof.”

He said many parents were at “breaking point” right now.

Dr Carr-Gregg also had a crucial piece of advice for schools once students returned.

“Schools, by the way, need to have an emphasis not on academics when the kids get back, just well-being,” he said.

“That can all happen next year.”

(PICTURE: Getty iStock)