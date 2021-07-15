LOCKDOWN CONFIRMED: Why the government is shutting the state down

Victoria is going back into lockdown.

It will last five days, cover the entire state, and begin at midnight.

Premier Daniel Andrews said “not much good” would come from waiting any longer to shut the state down.

It comes after Victoria’s community case numbers grew to 18 on Thursday.

“You only get one chance to go hard, and go fast,” he said.

There will be only five reasons to leave home.

To get food and essential supplies.

For authorised work.

For exercise (up to two hours and with one other person).

To give care to somebody.

To get vaccinated.

Childcare will remain open, but schools will return to remote learning for all children other than those of essential workers.

The kilometre travel limit has also returned.

Mr Andrews did not rule out releasing regional Victoria from lockdown earlier than Tuesday night, if it is “safe” to do so.

“We’ve got no choice, we’ve got to do this, otherwise it will get away from us,” he said.

“We, more than any other part of nation knows, we don’t want this getting away from us and being locked down for months.”

