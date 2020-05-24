LOCKDOWN EASING: What Victorians will be allowed to do from June 1

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced further easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Outdoor playgrounds and skate parks will reopen on Tuesday, with a raft of other restrictions set to be relaxed at 11.59pm on May 31.

It comes as Victoria recorded two new coronavirus cases overnight.

The state COVID-19 tally has increased by just one, to 1603, after a duplicated case was removed.

The number of cases believed to have spread via community transmission has increased by nine overnight to 180 cases.

WHAT CHANGES ON JUNE 1:

Increase to 20 people in a house (including residents of that household) PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Both indoor and outdoor increase to 20

: both indoor and outdoor, may reopen with no more than 20 patrons and a three person limit per lane GALLERIES & MUSEUMS: Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, amusement parks, drive in cinemas, zoos and arcades may reopen with up to 20 patrons

Further lifting of restrictions is expected on June 22, including the reopening of gyms and other recreation facilities.

Victorians are urged to continue working from home, if they can do so, until at least the end of June.