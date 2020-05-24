LOCKDOWN EASING: What Victorians will be allowed to do from June 1
Premier Daniel Andrews has announced further easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Outdoor playgrounds and skate parks will reopen on Tuesday, with a raft of other restrictions set to be relaxed at 11.59pm on May 31.
It comes as Victoria recorded two new coronavirus cases overnight.
The state COVID-19 tally has increased by just one, to 1603, after a duplicated case was removed.
The number of cases believed to have spread via community transmission has increased by nine overnight to 180 cases.
WHAT CHANGES ON JUNE 1:
- PRIVATE GATHERINGS: Increase to 20 people in a house (including residents of that household)
- PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Both indoor and outdoor increase to 20
- OVERNIGHT STAYS: Overnight stays at private residences are allowed
- WEDDINGS: Increase to 20 people plus the celebrant and couple
- FUNERALS: Increase to 50 people, plus those required to conduct the funeral
- OUTDOOR SPORT: Up to 20 people may play non-contact outdoor sport
- RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: Small religious ceremonies may have up to 20 people plus those facilitating the ceremony
- OPEN HOUSES: Austion houses, real estate auctions and open house inspections increase to 20 people plus those facilitating
- RESTAURANTS, CAFES & PUBS: Open and may serve meals for up to 20 people. Alcohol may be served with meals only
- CAMPING & CARAVAN PARKS: Camping and tourist accommodation allowed if there is no use of shared facilities
- BEAUTY PARLOURS: Beauty therapy, tanning salons, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours and massage parlours may open to up to 20 patrons
- MARKETS: Non-food and drink market stalls may reopen
- POOLS: both indoor and outdoor, may reopen with no more than 20 patrons and a three person limit per lane
- GALLERIES & MUSEUMS: Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, amusement parks, drive in cinemas, zoos and arcades may reopen with up to 20 patrons
Further lifting of restrictions is expected on June 22, including the reopening of gyms and other recreation facilities.
Victorians are urged to continue working from home, if they can do so, until at least the end of June.
— Kiara Parker (@Kiara_Parker_) May 24, 2020