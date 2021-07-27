Lockdown lifted: The new rules that will apply in Victoria from midnight

Victoria’s lockdown will ease at 11.59pm tonight.

The new rules will apply for at least two weeks.

“This is a greater step forward than we’ve had in previous outbreaks but it’s a step we can take as long as we’re fulfilling our obligations to each other,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing the changes.

There will be crowds at the football, theatres or other major events under the next phase of restriction easing.

The five reasons to leave home and the five kilometre rule will no longer apply.

From 11:59pm tonight, the municipalities of Wagga Wagga, Hay, Lockhart and Murrumbidgee will no longer be included in the border bubble which facilitates free movement without a permit.

THE RULES FROM 11.59PM TONIGHT:

PUBS, RESTAURANTS, CAFES: Open for seated service only with a maximum patron cap of 100 per venue. Group limit of 10. Density

quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies. A venue smaller than 100sqm can have up to 25 people per venue before the density quotient

applies

SCHOOLS: Reopen for all year levels

RETAIL: Non-essential retail reopens with a density limit of 1 person per 4sqm

PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Up to 10 people may gather outdoors, with infants under 1 year not included in cap

HOME VISITS: Not allowed

MASKS: Remain mandatory in indoor and outdoor settings outside the home

GYMS AND PHYSICAL RECREATION (including pools): Reopen for up to 100 people per indoor space and 300 per outdoor space with density limit of 1 per 4sqm. Group limit of 10 people

WEDDINGS: Maximum of 50 people, with infants under 12 months excluded from cap. Celebrant and photographer not included in cap. Check-in Marshals must ensure attendees check-in

FUNERALS: Maximum of 50 mourners plus those conducting the funeral. Infants under 12 months excluded from cap. Check-in Marshals must ensure attendees check-in

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Up to 100 people permitted indoors or up to 300 people outdoors. Density limit of 1 per 4sqm applies. A venue smaller than 100sqm can have up to 25 people per venue before density quotient applies. COVID check-in marshals required

COMMUNITY SPORT: Opens for competition and training for all ages. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

HAIRDRESSING, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE: Open. Can remove mask for services. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies. QR code check-ins are required. Venues can have up to 25 patrons before the density quotient applies.

ENTERTAINMENT AND LEISURE: Open up to a maximum of 100 people per indoor space and up to 300 people per outdoor space. Group limit of 10. Density quotient of 1 person per 4 sqm applies in non-seated areas/venues

ACCOMMODATION: Open. Bookings permitted for single households, intimate partners or single bubbles

REAL ESTATE: Auctions permitted with a maximum patron cap of 100 people indoors or outdoors. Inspections permitted with a private appointment, to a maximum of 10 people, subject to density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm.

SKI FIELDS: Reopen but anyone who wants to go to an Alpine resort will require a negative COVID test within 72 hours before visiting. Children under 12 will be exempt from pre-ski tests.

Here’s a summary of what’s changing. Accessible versions of these documents will be up shortly on https://t.co/dGpPnSTHLS pic.twitter.com/NEd45u3jw5 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 27, 2021



Image: Nine News