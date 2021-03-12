3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lockdown habits could impact footy..

Lockdown habits could impact footy crowds

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Lockdown habits could impact footy crowds

A behavioural expert says stay-at-home habits picked up during lockdown could impact footy crowds and other events that involve “going out”.

Doctor Meg Elkins from the Behavioural Business Lab at RMIT says enough time has elapsed for us to become habituated to staying in.

“We’ve forgotten what it actually feels like to go out and experience a crowd,” she told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“We’re habitual creatures, we tend to accommodate behaviours, and it just seems to me that we haven’t been given the nudges to get out”.

Dr Elkins said while feeling uncomfortable in a crowd is a factor in crowd size, it’s the ingrained behaviours that will have the greatest impact.

“We’re not back at work yet, we’re not back in the community, we’re still working from home.

“It’s very difficult to actually brave yourself to go out.”

The AFL season gets underway next Thursday with crowds capped at 50 per cent.

“Once we see what the games are like and the crowds are like, we’re looking for indicators of social proof that it’s okay again to go out.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332