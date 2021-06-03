3AW
Lockdown lifeline: Relief for Melburnians as PM announces COVID disaster payment

3 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Scott Morrison

Melburnians who are unable to work due to the current lockdown will receive federal government assistance.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a national temporary COVID disaster payment, which will be distributed through the existing natural disaster payment framework.

Workers in areas identified as hotspots by Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, which endure lockdowns lasting more than seven days, will be eligible for the payment.

Affected workers who would ordinarily work more than 20 hours a week will receive $500 a week through the scheme, while affected workers who would usually work less than 20 hours a week will receive $325 a week.

Payments will not be made for the first week of lockdown.

The payment is available to people who are unable to work due to lockdowns, who are Australian residents or visa holders, are aged 17 or above, work or reside in a Commonwealth-identified hotspot and have liquid assets of less than $10,000.

Melburnians can apply for the payment online via Services Australia on Tuesday.

Press PLAY below to watch Scott Morrison’s press conference announcing the payment

(Image: Nine)

 

News
