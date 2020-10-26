LOCKDOWN OVER: Victoria to take ‘safe steps’ from midnight tomorrow

Victoria has been given the green light to re-open from midnight on Tuesday.

The message is no longer “stay home” but “stay safe” in Victoria.

The four reasons to leave home no longer apply.

The government has announced all retail, restaurants, cafes and hotel will take the next step and re-open under the COVID-safe model from midnight on Tuesday.

“This belongs to every single Victorian who has stayed the course and followed the rules,” Daniel Andrews said.

There are 91 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Seven people are in hospital, none of those receiving intensive care.

While it is a positive announcement, the Premier also issued a warning.

“It’s not over,” he said.

“This virus is not going away.”

More details on home visits will be given tomorrow.

“You will hear us talk about this a lot in the coming weeks and months,” Daniel Andrews said.

“In home transmission is a very, very big challenge.”

From 11.59pm tomorrow:

LEAVING HOME: No restrictions on reasons to leave home.

No restrictions on reasons to leave home. HOSPITALITY: Pubs, cafes and restaurants reopen (50 outdoors, 20 indoors).

Pubs, cafes and restaurants reopen (50 outdoors, 20 indoors). RETAIL: Retail reopens.

Retail reopens. OUTDOOR GATHERINGS: Up to 10 people from any number of households may gather outside, or more than 10 if all from the same household (babies under 12 months excluded from totals).

Up to 10 people from any number of households may gather outside, or more than 10 if all from the same household (babies under 12 months excluded from totals). BEAUTY: Beauty services and tattoo parlours reopen.

Beauty services and tattoo parlours reopen. SPORT: Outdoor contact sport resumes for under 18s. Outdoor non-contact sport returns for adults and children where social distancing is possible

Outdoor contact sport resumes for under 18s. Outdoor non-contact sport returns for adults and children where social distancing is possible RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: Up to 10 people plus a faith leader may gather inside, up to 20 plus a faith leader may gather outside.

Up to 10 people plus a faith leader may gather inside, up to 20 plus a faith leader may gather outside. WEDDINGS: Up to 10 people.

Up to 10 people. FUNERALS: Up to 20 mourners, excluding babies under 1 year.

From 11.59pm, November 8:

TRAVEL LIMIT: 25 kilometre travel limit goes. Intrastate travel permitted.

ACCOMMODATION: Reopens but each group is restricted to a single household OR intimate partners OR members of a single household plus two people and their dependents.

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: Up to 20 people indoors, plus a faith leader. Up to 50 people outdoors, plus a faith leader.

FUNERALS: Up to 50 people outdoors, excluding babies under 12 months of age.

REAL ESTATE: Inspections permitted with up to 10 people.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)