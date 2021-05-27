LOCKDOWN REACTION: Tom Elliott on what must happen next

Tom Elliott says it is “utter madness” that a flight from coronavirus-ravaged India is about to land in Melbourne as the state is plunged into lockdown for the fourth time in just over a year.

The flight, with 155 passengers, is due to land after 5pm.

All those on board will quarantine in CBD hotels.

Tom Elliott said it made no sense, given the current situation in Victoria began due to quarantine mismanagement with the Indian variant of the virus (albeit in South Australia).

“It is like we are sleepwalking into disaster here,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

“It is undoubtedly the case, undoubtedly, that some of those passengers will have the highly infectious Indian strain of the virus.

“We have got 155 people landing in Melbourne this afternoon and nobody is saying anything about it?

“It is complete and utter madness.”

He said the plane should be turned around and all international arrivals should be banned until a purpose-built quarantine facility is constructed.

“It would be great to repatriate everybody stuck overseas, but at what cost?” Tom Elliott asked.

Tom Elliott said Victorians had every right to be sceptical the latest lockdown would go no longer than seven days, given recent history.

“I’m just horrified to think the same thing is about to happen,” he said.

He called on every Victorian to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s passionate editorial