Ring of steel tightens ahead of COVID-19 restriction easing in regional Victoria

The ring of steel around metropolitan Melbourne has been beefed up ahead of the easing of lockdown rules in regional Victoria tonight.

Police and ADF personnel are doing more checks on cars crossing the border from Melbourne to regional Victoria, in a bid to curb an expected exodus of city residents seeking looser restrictions.

Eddie, who drives from Torquay to Melbourne daily, said he noticed the change last night.

“Last night was the first time I’ve had a queue of over two kilometres going to Geelong,” he told Ross and Russel.

Regional Victoria will move to the Third Step in the reopening roadmap at 11.59pm tonight.

“I am so, so pleased and proud of every single regional Victorian,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing the change.

WHAT CHANGES IN REGIONAL VICTORIA

LEAVING HOME: The four reasons to leave home will no longer apply

The four reasons to leave home will no longer apply GATHERINGS: Gathering limits will increase to 10 people outdoors The household bubble will be introduced – up to five visitors allowed in the home from another nominated household

WORK: Most workplaces will reopen

Most workplaces will reopen SCHOOL: School to return with a staggered start over the past two weeks of Term Four

School to return with a staggered start over the past two weeks of Term Four RETAIL: Retail will be expanded to include personal services such as beauty and tattooing, where a mask can be worn

Retail will be expanded to include personal services such as beauty and tattooing, where a mask can be worn REAL ESTATE: Outdoor auctions will be permitted with a 10 person limit

Outdoor auctions will be permitted with a 10 person limit SPORT: All community sport returns for children Non-contact sport returns for adults Outdoor skateparks open Outdoor fitness opens for up to 10 people

WEDDINGS: Gathering limits for weddings increase to 10 people, including the couple, two witnesses and a celebrant

Gathering limits for weddings increase to 10 people, including the couple, two witnesses and a celebrant FUNERALS: Funeral mourner limits increase to 20, not including people required to conduct the funeral (infants under 12 months not included in mourner limit)

Funeral mourner limits increase to 20, not including people required to conduct the funeral (infants under 12 months not included in mourner limit) RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: Outdoor religious gatherings increase to up to 10 people plus one faith leader

Outdoor religious gatherings increase to up to 10 people plus one faith leader TOURIST ACCOMMODATION: Tourist accommodation reopens for regional Victorians to travel and holiday within regional Victoria

Tourist accommodation reopens for regional Victorians to travel and holiday within regional Victoria RESTAURANTS: Indoors: Indoor venues may open with a cap of 10 seated patrons per space, subject to the one person per four square metre rule. A maximum of two such spaces may seat diners, so indoor seating capacity is limited at 20 Outdoors: A cap of 50 seated patrons per space, subject to one person per two square metres rule. Groups will be limited to 10, and tables must be 1.5 metres apart



An announcement on stricter border checks on the outskirts of metropolitan Melbourne and tougher penalties for Melburnians trying to travel to regional Victoria without a permitted reason is expected tomorrow.

