Lockdown sparks ‘tidal wave’ of divorce applications

THE RUMOUR FILE

Lockdown appears to have sparked a massive surge in the number of couples seeking divorce.

A justice of the peace told the Rumour File he usually witnesses one or two divorce applications per month, but he has witnessed 12 in the past fortnight.

Family law specialist, Caroline Counsel, said she is seeing “double, if not triple” the usual number of divorce applications, but she thinks the worst is yet to come.

“We’ve witnessed a tidal wave of people saying ‘Let me out of here! I need to separate, I can’t stand this pressure cooker’, but I think the tsunami is yet to come,” she told Ross and Russel.

“I think when people are in lockdown they’re sort of enduring, particularly those people who are suffering from family violence.

“If a marriage was rocky going into … COVID-19, it has certainly been tested.”

